Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Geely Automobile stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,535. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

