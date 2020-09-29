Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEMD shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON GEMD traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 37 ($0.48). 153,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,533. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 73 ($0.95). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 million and a P/E ratio of -15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.