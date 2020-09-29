Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009275 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00263871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.01582405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182646 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 14,453,734 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

