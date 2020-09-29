Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $8.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

