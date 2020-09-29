Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.81. 12,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,363. Genpact has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.