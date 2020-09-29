Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 38.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,021. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

