GeoCoin Price Hits $0.16 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001529 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $523,681.18 and $1,232.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00422764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00045812 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,808.82 or 1.00399357 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000668 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.