Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. 1,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $58.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

