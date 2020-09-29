Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $38.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,375. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

