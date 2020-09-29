Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after buying an additional 772,248 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,897,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,158,000 after buying an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

