Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.99.
About Global Value Fund
