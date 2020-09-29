Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.99.

About Global Value Fund

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

