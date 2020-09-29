Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MILN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

