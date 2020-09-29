Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

EFAS traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $359,000.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.