Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 30.3% in September

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 31.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 385.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 13.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

