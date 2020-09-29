Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLUC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 20,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,205. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

