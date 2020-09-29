Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
GLNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.93.
Shares of GLNG opened at $6.06 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
