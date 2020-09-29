Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Shares of GLNG opened at $6.06 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Golar LNG by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Golar LNG by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

