Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Golden Share Resources Corp (CVE:GSH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.13. Golden Share Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 26,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 75% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

