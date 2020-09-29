Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the first quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 53.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the second quarter worth $133,000. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the second quarter worth $448,000.

GMZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

