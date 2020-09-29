Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report sales of $79.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.42 million and the highest is $83.69 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $48.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $305.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.36 million to $310.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $320.46 million, with estimates ranging from $305.86 million to $335.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 1,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,931. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 91.34%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 87,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub bought 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $59,129.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,326.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 666,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 1,875,452 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 1,270,162 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 352,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.