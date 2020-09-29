Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.22

Goodfood Market Corp (TSE:FOOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.22 and last traded at C$9.11, with a volume of 658079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOOD shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James set a C$9.15 target price on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.17. The stock has a market cap of $535.03 million and a P/E ratio of -45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.81.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.