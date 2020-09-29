Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 293.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 295 ($3.85).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 3rd.
In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £302.94 ($395.84). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.56 ($392.73).
Grainger Company Profile
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
