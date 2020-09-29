Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 293.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 295 ($3.85).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £302.94 ($395.84). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.56 ($392.73).

LON:GRI traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 305.40 ($3.99). 746,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,882. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 282.64.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

