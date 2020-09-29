Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GRVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of GRVY stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $146.00. 2,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,343. Gravity has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $143.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gravity by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

