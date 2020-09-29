Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTBAF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Great Bear Resources from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Great Bear Resources to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of Great Bear Resources stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

