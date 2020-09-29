Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after buying an additional 2,541,778 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 5,466,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 117,386 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 756,203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 434,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,945,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 52,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,054. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $961.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.58 million. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

