GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Up 185.8% in September

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 185.8% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GVP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.36. GSE Systems has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.