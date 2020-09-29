H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.52

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 278591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 million and a PE ratio of -23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.