Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HTLZF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hamilton Thorne from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

