Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS HNLGY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hang Lung Group has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.38.
About Hang Lung Group
