Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS HNLGY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hang Lung Group has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, property sales in mainland China, and Property Sales in Hong Kong. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale mall, commercial, office, and residential developments.

