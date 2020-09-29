Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has increased its dividend by 8.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

NYSE:HASI opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

