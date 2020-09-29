Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:HARL opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.52. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.