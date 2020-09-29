HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

FUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

FUL stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 11,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,988. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $691.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 157.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 96,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 58,855 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 20.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 41.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 159,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 44.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 68,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

