Head to Head Comparison: Aphria (APHA) and Its Peers

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aphria and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -71.67 Aphria Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.37

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.57, indicating that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aphria and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria Competitors 134 357 403 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 118.48%. Given Aphria’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

