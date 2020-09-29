Head to Head Comparison: CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) & Covalon Technologies (NYSE:CVALF)

CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CRH Medical and Covalon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.22 $3.77 million $0.05 41.00 Covalon Technologies $25.61 million 0.96 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

CRH Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Covalon Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

CRH Medical has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CRH Medical and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical -2.79% -2.32% -1.41% Covalon Technologies -31.61% -64.32% -21.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CRH Medical and Covalon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of CRH Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CRH Medical beats Covalon Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. It sells wound care dressing, surgical and peri-operative, and infection management products under the Covalon brand name. The company also offers development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts services. It provides its technologies, products, and services to various health care providers, such as hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

