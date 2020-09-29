Head to Head Comparison: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) vs. Standard Chartered (NASDAQ:SCBFF)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Standard Chartered’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $46.13 million 0.54 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.58 $2.30 billion $0.75 5.97

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patriot National Bancorp and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Chartered 2 4 2 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -8.70% -5.81% -0.39% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Standard Chartered beats Patriot National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that include structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates through approximately 1,026 branches. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

