Head to Head Comparison: Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) vs. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics 7.17% 8.05% 6.23%

5.2% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics $114.51 million 4.22 $27.19 million $2.05 16.60

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Repare Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repare Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 1 1 1 1 2.50

Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.41%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $53.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.95%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Repare Therapeutics is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Repare Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repare Therapeutics

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections. PolyPid Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a resorbable knitted fabric mesh; HYALOSS MATRIX, HYAFF fibers used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The company's dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

