Head to Head Contrast: Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and Coil Tubing Technology (NYSE:CTBG)

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Coil Tubing Technology alerts:

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 9.7, suggesting that its share price is 870% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cactus has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coil Tubing Technology and Cactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cactus 0 4 7 1 2.75

Cactus has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Cactus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cactus is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Cactus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cactus $628.41 million 2.27 $85.61 million $1.86 10.19

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Coil Tubing Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Cactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A Cactus 11.96% 14.25% 9.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Cactus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cactus beats Coil Tubing Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coil Tubing Technology Company Profile

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Coil Tubing Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coil Tubing Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.