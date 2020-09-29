Head-To-Head Contrast: CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) vs. Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) and CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ducommun alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ducommun and CPI Aerostructures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 1 4 0 2.80 CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ducommun currently has a consensus target price of $41.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Ducommun’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than CPI Aerostructures.

Profitability

This table compares Ducommun and CPI Aerostructures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 4.38% 10.55% 3.96% CPI Aerostructures 4.79% -60.76% 7.64%

Volatility & Risk

Ducommun has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ducommun and CPI Aerostructures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $721.09 million 0.53 $32.46 million $2.80 11.65 CPI Aerostructures $87.52 million 0.38 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Aerostructures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of CPI Aerostructures shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Ducommun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of CPI Aerostructures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ducommun beats CPI Aerostructures on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers welding services and metal fabrications; and electromechanical systems, harness and cable assemblies, electronic equipment, and printed circuit boards, as well as manufactures radio frequency interference/electro-magnetic interference for electronic components. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.