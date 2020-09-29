Head-To-Head Contrast: Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) and TheMaven (NYSE:MVEN)

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) and TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shaw Communications and TheMaven, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications 0 1 6 0 2.86 TheMaven 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shaw Communications currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.72%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than TheMaven.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shaw Communications and TheMaven’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications $4.05 billion 2.21 $551.39 million $1.08 16.94 TheMaven $80,000.00 452.19 -$6.28 million N/A N/A

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TheMaven shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shaw Communications and TheMaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications 12.55% 10.86% 4.32% TheMaven N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TheMaven has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shaw Communications beats TheMaven on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services for customers. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

