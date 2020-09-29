Head to Head Review: COMWLTH BK AUS/S (CMWAY) vs. The Competition

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS: CMWAY) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare COMWLTH BK AUS/S to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COMWLTH BK AUS/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio COMWLTH BK AUS/S $23.09 billion $6.47 billion 17.36 COMWLTH BK AUS/S Competitors $13.72 billion $2.39 billion 7.16

COMWLTH BK AUS/S has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. COMWLTH BK AUS/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COMWLTH BK AUS/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMWLTH BK AUS/S N/A N/A N/A COMWLTH BK AUS/S Competitors 13.58% 10.52% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for COMWLTH BK AUS/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMWLTH BK AUS/S 0 0 0 0 N/A COMWLTH BK AUS/S Competitors 1325 2823 2052 106 2.15

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.10%. Given COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COMWLTH BK AUS/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

COMWLTH BK AUS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. COMWLTH BK AUS/S pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 36.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. COMWLTH BK AUS/S lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of COMWLTH BK AUS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

COMWLTH BK AUS/S rivals beat COMWLTH BK AUS/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About COMWLTH BK AUS/S

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates in six segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre segments. The company offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. It also provides financial planning and share trading services, managed funds, investment growth bonds, property investments, and self-managed super funds; allocated pensions and guaranteed annuities; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, insurance and risk management services. In addition, the company offers debt raising, financial and commodities price risk management, and transactional banking services; asset management, platform administration, and financial advice services. It operates 1,172 branches; and 3,963 ATMs in Australia. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

