Head-To-Head Review: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Carter Bank and Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 19.00% 8.89% 1.04% Carter Bank and Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Carter Bank and Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $630.54 million 1.75 $149.13 million $4.14 7.21 Carter Bank and Trust $169.01 million 1.02 $11.90 million N/A N/A

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bank and Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Carter Bank and Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and Carter Bank and Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 2 1 0 2.33 Carter Bank and Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.70%. Carter Bank and Trust has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.31%. Given Carter Bank and Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bank and Trust is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bank and Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Carter Bank and Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, brokerage services, employer sponsored plans, and insurance products, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through a network of 119 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated drafts for various accounts. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 105 branches. Carter Bank & Trust is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

