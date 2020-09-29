Head to Head Review: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) versus Enable (NASDAQ:ENAB)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Overstock.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Enable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Overstock.com and Enable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 2 5 0 2.71 Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Overstock.com currently has a consensus price target of $96.86, indicating a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Enable.

Volatility and Risk

Overstock.com has a beta of 4.44, meaning that its stock price is 344% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enable has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Overstock.com and Enable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $1.46 billion 2.05 -$121.84 million ($3.46) -21.46 Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enable has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Overstock.com.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and Enable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com -2.05% -21.29% -7.90% Enable N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Overstock.com beats Enable on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website. In addition, the company operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network; and offers businesses advertising products or services on its Website. It provides its products and services through its Internet Websites, such as overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz. Further, it focuses on the development and commercialization of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Enable Company Profile

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

