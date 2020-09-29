Head to Head Review: Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) vs. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Washington Federal alerts:

This table compares Washington Federal and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $733.78 million 2.11 $210.26 million $2.61 7.82 Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 2.20 $238.21 million $1.45 8.56

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Washington Federal pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Washington Federal and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00 Old National Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Washington Federal currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.59%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.93%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 25.93% 8.46% 1.00% Old National Bancorp 21.24% 7.84% 1.07%

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Washington Federal on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.