Head-To-Head Survey: Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) vs. Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borr Drilling and Nabors Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.22 -$297.60 million N/A N/A Nabors Industries $3.05 billion 0.07 -$702.89 million ($66.00) -0.38

Borr Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Borr Drilling and Nabors Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabors Industries 11 7 0 0 1.39

Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $51.77, indicating a potential upside of 107.09%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.94% -22.75% -8.67% Nabors Industries -33.84% -21.14% -6.05%

Risk & Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.46, meaning that its stock price is 446% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Borr Drilling on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services. It also provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including RigWatch Suite, a software, which turns rig site data into wellsite knowledge that help customers to track and trend drilling practices; REVit Software that eliminates stick slip; DrillSmart software that allows the drilling system to adapt operating parameters and drilling conditions; and ROCKit Software, a directional steering control system. In addition, the company offers measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services, such as AccuMP mud pulse MWD system, which is designed to address the various MWD reliability issues; AccuWave collar mounted Electromagnetic MWD system that addresses the needs of the land market through the technology and design techniques; and Nabors' AccuSteer Measurement While Drilling (M/LWD) Suite, which is a premier dynamics evaluation MWD system for performance drilling with integrated advanced geosteering measurements. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment, and downhole LWD tools. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed approximately 384 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 18 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

