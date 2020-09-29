Head-To-Head Survey: CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR alerts:

0.4% of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR $22.57 billion 1.11 $8.06 billion $0.78 5.58 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.68 $4.52 billion N/A N/A

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Profitability

This table compares CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 19.67% 3.11% 0.19% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 2.76% 4.69% 0.26%

Summary

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is based in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.