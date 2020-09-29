Head to Head Survey: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) vs. Walker & Dunlop (OTCMKTS:WD)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Detwiler Fenton Group alerts:

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 21.64% 18.98% 6.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Detwiler Fenton Group and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 2 2 0 2.50

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Walker & Dunlop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $817.22 million 1.93 $173.37 million $5.45 9.31

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.