Head-To-Head Survey: Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) versus IDW Media (NYSE:IDWM)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Inuvo alerts:

This table compares Inuvo and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -7.80% -48.34% -22.10% IDW Media -42.29% -166.02% -37.23%

Inuvo has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inuvo and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $61.53 million 0.58 -$4.49 million ($0.16) -2.28 IDW Media $62.60 million 0.60 -$26.43 million N/A N/A

Inuvo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inuvo and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Inuvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inuvo beats IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native. Its platform also allows advertisers and publishers to buy and sell advertising space in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing service online, as well as indirectly to various advertisers, where a collection of data, analytics, and software gets used to align advertising messages with anonymous consumers online; and IntentKey, a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites including alot.com and earnspendlive.com, which creates content in health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and living categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes television series content based on comics and graphic novels. The CTM segment develops and distributes print and digital-based advertising and information to small and medium-sized businesses in targeted tourist markets. It also offers brochure distribution, publishing, and digital distribution services, as well as the VisitorFun Card program. This segment owns and services approximately 19,000 display stations at travel, tourism, and entertainment venues, including hotels and other lodgings, corporate and community venues, transportation terminals and hubs, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues in approximately 32 states and provinces in the United States and Canada. In addition, it sells touchscreen advertising and information delivery systems, as well as services and maintains content on systems sold to third parties. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.