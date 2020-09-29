Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) versus BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and BRP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Insurance Innovations $381.81 million 1.02 $12.99 million $3.53 7.76 BRP Group $137.84 million 6.25 -$8.65 million $0.20 126.90

Health Insurance Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Health Insurance Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Insurance Innovations 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% BRP Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Health Insurance Innovations and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Insurance Innovations 0 1 4 0 2.80 BRP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.55%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than BRP Group.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats BRP Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards. The company offers individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and markets them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

