Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on October 9th

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America has raised its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust Of America has a dividend payout ratio of 441.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

