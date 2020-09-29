Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

HQY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. 19,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,199. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.81, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthequity will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,170,000 after buying an additional 492,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,107 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 69.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,188,000 after purchasing an additional 517,822 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

