Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €0.97 ($1.14).

Several research analysts have commented on HDD shares. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €0.54 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock remained flat at $€0.52 ($0.61) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 288,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company has a market cap of $158.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52-week low of €0.48 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of €1.38 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €0.63.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.